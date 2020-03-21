Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Fakier 'Sissy' Granger. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Send Flowers Obituary

Private Graveside Services were held for Constance "Sissy" Fakier Granger, 73, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Scared Heart Cemetery in Baldwin. Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette Friday, March 19, 2020 from 10:00AM until 11:45AM. Sissy passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her residence. She enjoyed playing golf, bowling, arts and crafts and baking. She was a member of Spanish Trail Golf Course for many years, she was also a member of the Acadiana Patriots. She had a love and a passion for animals and volunteered at various zoos and animal shelters. She is survived by her husband Eugene S. "Gene" Granger, Sons Barry P. Granger and companion Liliana Ramirez, Fraise M. Granger and wife Charlotte, a brother Norman Fakier Jr. and wife Brenda, sisters Narriman "Petesie" Fakier and Charlotte Fakier Pipes, grandchildren Megan Granger, Bridgette Granger and Bryce Granger. She is preceded in death by her parents Norman Sr. "Blackie" and Dorothy Luke Fakier. Serving as her Pallbearers were Bryce Granger, Fraise Granger, Lawrence Boutte, Chad Crochet, Charlie Hoyler and Ty Powers Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were Barry Granger, Olan Granger, Junius Granger, George Franks and Merlin Prosper. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Humane Society of Louisiana, , Salvation Army, American Legion, National Humane Society, Citizens Against Government Waste, ARM-Animal Rescue or Acadiana Patriots.

