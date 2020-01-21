Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constant John Barras Jr.. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church for Constant John Barras Jr., 83, who passed away on January 19, 2020 at Courtyard Manor. Father Charles Langlois will be the Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. John, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Constant Barras Sr. and the former Gertrude Miguez. John worked in the banking industry all of his life. He worked primarily at Hub City and Gulf Coast Banks. He was a devoted Catholic and a great friend to many priests. Later in life, he loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling and watching Notre Dame and Pittsburgh Steelers football. John will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones. He is survived by his sister, Patsy Barras Ashy; nieces, Priscilla Boutin DeVille and Bonnie Boutin Abshire; nephews, Leroy Boutin Jr (Rachel), Joseph Ashy III, and Anthony Ashy (Stacey); 8 great-nieces & nephews, 2 great-great-nieces and 1 great-great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Constant John Barras Sr. and Gertrude Miguez Barras; brother, Numa C. Barras; sister, Lula Mae Barras Boutin and her husband Leroy Sr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM on Thursday in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue from 11:30 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Anthony Ashy, Joseph Ashy III, Leroy Boutin Jr, Anthony J. Ashy, Zachary J. Ashy and Jacques Boutin. Personal condolences may be sent to the Barras family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020

