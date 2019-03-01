Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Coy Frank Kirby. View Sign

Coy Frank Kirby, 76, passed away on March 1, 2019. A visitation will be held at Delhomme Funeral Home of Lafayette on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Coy was a dedicated father and grandfather. He was very much loved by his family and friends. Coy served as a Boatswain Mate in the U.S. Navy. He was a Lafayette City Policeman for a short period but found his passion and love for motorcycles. He enjoyed riding and working on them where he made his career at the Honda Shop of Lafayette. His sense of humor and love will be forever missed by all of his family and friends. Coy a resident of Scott, was the son of the late Howard Elden Kirby and the former Virginia Cloud. He is survived by his son, Coy Frank Kirby, II; two grandchildren, Kaleb and Lani Kirby and two great grandchildren, Kambree and Bronx Leger. He was preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter, Keeley Reece Leger. The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Dr. Fontenot, Dr. Shumadine, Staffs of Community Hospice Care and Belle Teche Nursing Home for their compassionate care, love and support. Personal condolences may be sent to the Kirby family at Coy Frank Kirby, 76, passed away on March 1, 2019. A visitation will be held at Delhomme Funeral Home of Lafayette on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Coy was a dedicated father and grandfather. He was very much loved by his family and friends. Coy served as a Boatswain Mate in the U.S. Navy. He was a Lafayette City Policeman for a short period but found his passion and love for motorcycles. He enjoyed riding and working on them where he made his career at the Honda Shop of Lafayette. His sense of humor and love will be forever missed by all of his family and friends. Coy a resident of Scott, was the son of the late Howard Elden Kirby and the former Virginia Cloud. He is survived by his son, Coy Frank Kirby, II; two grandchildren, Kaleb and Lani Kirby and two great grandchildren, Kambree and Bronx Leger. He was preceded in death by his parents and great granddaughter, Keeley Reece Leger. The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Dr. Fontenot, Dr. Shumadine, Staffs of Community Hospice Care and Belle Teche Nursing Home for their compassionate care, love and support. Personal condolences may be sent to the Kirby family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements Funeral Home Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 235-9449 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close