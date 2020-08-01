1/1
Craig Patrick Henry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Private services will be held on a later date for Craig Patrick Henry, 65, who passed away on July 24, 2020. Craig was born on March 17, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to William B. Henry and Jeanette I. Henry (Parsons). As a young man he loved sports and scouting and was an Eagle Scout. He became a proud Iron Worker in Ohio and then California before graduating from Valley College in San Bernardino, CA to become a Licensed Building Inspector. He was also an instructor for evening classes at the college. When he retired he moved to Youngsville, LA to be near his sister and family. He cherished his black German Shepherd "Kuba" as well as his three rescue cats. Craig was an avid reader, loved music, had a big heart and never met a stranger. He is survived by his sister Nancy H. Christy (Arthur M.); nieces Christina Burton Olivier (Terence A.) and Janean Burton Broussard (Chris P.) and grandnieces Madeline Harper, Hannah Harper, and Kelly Wood. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Craig Patrick Henry by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Mr. Craig Patrick Henry and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, (337) 330-8006.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved