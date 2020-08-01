Private services will be held on a later date for Craig Patrick Henry, 65, who passed away on July 24, 2020. Craig was born on March 17, 1955 in Columbus, Ohio to William B. Henry and Jeanette I. Henry (Parsons). As a young man he loved sports and scouting and was an Eagle Scout. He became a proud Iron Worker in Ohio and then California before graduating from Valley College in San Bernardino, CA to become a Licensed Building Inspector. He was also an instructor for evening classes at the college. When he retired he moved to Youngsville, LA to be near his sister and family. He cherished his black German Shepherd "Kuba" as well as his three rescue cats. Craig was an avid reader, loved music, had a big heart and never met a stranger. He is survived by his sister Nancy H. Christy (Arthur M.); nieces Christina Burton Olivier (Terence A.) and Janean Burton Broussard (Chris P.) and grandnieces Madeline Harper, Hannah Harper, and Kelly Wood. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Craig Patrick Henry by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
