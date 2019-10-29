Funeral Services will be held for Curley A. Maturin, 84, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Our Lady Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Our Lady Prompt Succor Mausoleum. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019