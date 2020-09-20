A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mr. Curley Domingue . Mr. Curley passed away at the age of 99 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette surrounded by his family. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 8:00 AM until 12:30 PM. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Brian Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services. Curley graduated from Scott High School and upon graduating he enlisted in the United States Army in October of 1942. He was a surgical technician in the field hospital during WWII and would remain enlisted until 1946 where he was honorably discharged. Some of his hobbies included golf, playing cards, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, watching LSU and the Saints, and being outdoors . He also enjoyed watching the weather, spending time with his family and dancing with his wife. He will deeply missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his son, John Keith Domingue of Lafayette; his daughter, Elizabeth Domingue Broussard of Lafayette; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Helen Comeaux Domingue; his parents, Maurice B. Domingue and Edna Mouton Domingue. Pallbearers will be Curley McDonald, Wade Davis, Trevor Domingue, Walter Broussard, Donald Knight and Joey Comeaux. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Domingue's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Domingue family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana for their kindness and compassion given to Mr. Domingue and his family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
