A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Curlis J. Hollier, 86, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott, LA with Father Vincent as Celebrant. Visitation will be held in the Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne Chapel on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 PM and will resume on Wednesday at 8:00 AM until just prior to the church service. Interment will follow the church service and will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Joyce Hollier; children, Shelly Hollier Landry, Kathy Hollier Rivera, Dee Hollier and Kevin Hollier all of Lafayette, LA and twelve grandchildren. Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337)334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA is in charge of all of the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020