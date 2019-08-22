Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis 'Martin' Delahoussaye Jr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Melancon Funeral Home Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Melancon Funeral Home Chapel 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Peter Roman Catholic Church Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Curtis "Martin" Delahoussaye, Jr., age 69, who passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Camelot Place in Crowley. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Salvador Istre, associate pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Delahoussaye was a native of Lafayette and resident of Carencro for most of his life where he was employed with Prejean's Restaurant for forty years. He was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. A veteran of the military, he proudly served in country in the Louisiana National Guard. Survivors include one son, Jessie Martin Delahoussaye and his wife, Chassity, of Berwick; one granddaughter, Karissa Delahoussaye; his mother, Cecile Francis Guilbeau Fayard and her husband, Edward (E.J.) of Carencro; two sisters, Cynthia Poirot and her husband, Brian, of Lafayette and Dominique Delahoussaye of Broussard; and five brothers, Albert Delahoussaye and his wife, Suzanne, of Youngsville, Danny Delahoussaye and his wife, Shawn, of Carencro, Don Delahoussaye and his wife, Kim, of Lafayette, Richard Delahoussaye of Carencro and Andre Delahoussaye of Broussard. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Martin Delahoussaye, Sr.; and one brother, Gregory Delahoussaye. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. Pallbearers will be Albert Delahoussaye, Danny Delahoussaye, Don Delahoussaye, Richard Delahoussaye, Andre Delahoussaye and Jessie Delahoussaye. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Poirot, Bob Guilbeau and Grady Bourgeois.

