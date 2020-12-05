1/1
Curtis P. Hebert
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Curtis Peter Hebert, age 84, who passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum. Reverend Kenneth Domingue will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include one son, Carl Hebert and his wife Angela; three daughters, Valarie Hebert Wolfe and her husband Doug, Elizabeth Hebert Carroll and Connie Hebert Perkins; five grandchildren, Matthew Zagurskie, Nicole Hebert, Lauren Hebert, Christopher Wolfe and Kyle Wolfe; three great grandchildren, Josh Langley, Brad Zagurskie and Makenzie Zagurskie; and his sister, Nell Pierce. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Genevieve Broussard Hebert; his parents, Thomas and Azelie Hebert; his sisters, Mildred Broussard and Ethel Dennis; his brothers, Owen Hebert, Roy Hebert, Mervin Hebert and Sidney "Bob" Hebert. Curtis was retired having worked for over 50 years as a pressman at Gulf South Printing in Lafayette. He served honorably in the National Guard/Army Reserves following his graduation from Cathedral High School in Lafayette. He enjoyed people and was a fun story teller. His joys included LSU football games, gardening, fishing, hunting, and helping others; he would've given the shirt off his back if someone needed. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed by the Knights of Columbus on Monday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Rosary
07:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
