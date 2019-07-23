Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Ann Petro Frisby. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A beautiful and gentle soul lost her battle with cancer on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 and left this life to begin a new one with Christ. Cynthia Ann Petro Frisby, known for her steadfast faith and dedication to family, was born on September 23, 1951 in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was the oldest of nine children born to Joseph and Sylvia Petro, who were both of Lebanese descent. The role of big sister was one that she embraced with pride. Cynthia was a talented business manager who, during her career, managed a retail business, created a parking business on her property and managed the finances for family businesses. She was generous and shared her talents with those who needed her. Her life can best be remembered by the relationships that she nurtured and valued while here on this earth. Her family was always her first priority. Cynthia gave her all to her husband, Ronnie, and her sons, Daniel Boudreaux and TJ Delhomme. She cherished her role as grandmother to Taylor Boudreaux and his wife, Kourtnie; and Laila Boudreaux. Cynthia had a keen sense of fashion, which she demonstrated with flair as a teenager and elegance and grace as she grew older. Her eye for design and exquisite taste continued to develop and this gift was offered freely to others. This was one of many talents. Cooking, being a shrewd negotiator and a tremendous work ethic were attributes that made her successful in the many roles she fulfilled. An adventurous spirit led Cynthia to travel the globe, often doing missionary work with her First Baptist family. But she also enjoyed relaxing, reflecting on the history of the world around her and enjoying the sights with her family and friends. Cynthia's demeanor was soft, but you were in trouble if you interpreted that gentleness as a sign of weakness or timidity. She had enormous strength in the most difficult situations and had no difficulty in expressing her strongly-held beliefs. She was clearly a force with a focus on serving the Lord and her family. Her sons describe her as a mother all should aspire to be. Her strength and concern for those she loved continued through her illness. Cynthia faced this most difficult challenge with courage and dignity, often comforting others. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Ronnie Frisby; her two sons, Daniel Boudreaux and TJ Delhomme; her father, Joseph S. Petro Jr. and her stepmother Edrea; her adored siblings, Joseph S. Petro III and his wife Connie, Paul Petro, Mary Petro Kidder and her husband, Ronald, Kenneth Petro and his wife Brenda, Freda Petro Talbot, George Petro and his wife Patti, Sylvia Petro Tongate and her husband Jacky; her grandson Taylor Boudreaux and his wife Kourtnie; her granddaughter Laila Boudreaux; her aunts, Cathy Petro and Beverly Ackal; her stepbrothers and stepsister, John Rhodes and his wife Yvonne, Glenn Rhodes and his wife Roanna, Robyn Rhodes; her sister-in-law, Paula Richardson and her husband Lannie; and Belle Petro. She leaves nieces and nephews Lindsey Petro Budden, her husband Blake and their daughter Olivia; Robbie Petro Lefevre, her husband Matt and their son Owen; Trevor Kidder, Colby Kidder; Joshua Talbot, his wife Taneeya and their daughter Harper; Michael Talbot and his husband Bryan, Tiffany Leger, Jared Leger; and Kealie Petro. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Petro; her grandparents Oscar and Mary Ashy; her grandparents Joseph and Florida Petro; her brother Greg; her nephew Jason; her aunt Rosemarie Petro Koury; and uncle Eddie Ackal; and her brother-in-law Roger Talbot. Cynthia and her father were quite the team in hosting this enormous close-knit family and the extended family they generously welcomed and hosted. She greeted every guest with sincere joy and hosted with ease. Her numerous cousins were part of every holiday and celebration, as were her many friends. A celebration of life and home-going will be held at First Baptist Church, 1100 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019, beginning at noon, with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jacob Aranza officiating. Immediately following the service, guests are invited to join the family for a reception at the church. Personal condolences may be sent to the Frisby family at A beautiful and gentle soul lost her battle with cancer on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 and left this life to begin a new one with Christ. Cynthia Ann Petro Frisby, known for her steadfast faith and dedication to family, was born on September 23, 1951 in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was the oldest of nine children born to Joseph and Sylvia Petro, who were both of Lebanese descent. The role of big sister was one that she embraced with pride. Cynthia was a talented business manager who, during her career, managed a retail business, created a parking business on her property and managed the finances for family businesses. She was generous and shared her talents with those who needed her. Her life can best be remembered by the relationships that she nurtured and valued while here on this earth. Her family was always her first priority. Cynthia gave her all to her husband, Ronnie, and her sons, Daniel Boudreaux and TJ Delhomme. She cherished her role as grandmother to Taylor Boudreaux and his wife, Kourtnie; and Laila Boudreaux. Cynthia had a keen sense of fashion, which she demonstrated with flair as a teenager and elegance and grace as she grew older. Her eye for design and exquisite taste continued to develop and this gift was offered freely to others. This was one of many talents. Cooking, being a shrewd negotiator and a tremendous work ethic were attributes that made her successful in the many roles she fulfilled. An adventurous spirit led Cynthia to travel the globe, often doing missionary work with her First Baptist family. But she also enjoyed relaxing, reflecting on the history of the world around her and enjoying the sights with her family and friends. Cynthia's demeanor was soft, but you were in trouble if you interpreted that gentleness as a sign of weakness or timidity. She had enormous strength in the most difficult situations and had no difficulty in expressing her strongly-held beliefs. She was clearly a force with a focus on serving the Lord and her family. Her sons describe her as a mother all should aspire to be. Her strength and concern for those she loved continued through her illness. Cynthia faced this most difficult challenge with courage and dignity, often comforting others. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Ronnie Frisby; her two sons, Daniel Boudreaux and TJ Delhomme; her father, Joseph S. Petro Jr. and her stepmother Edrea; her adored siblings, Joseph S. Petro III and his wife Connie, Paul Petro, Mary Petro Kidder and her husband, Ronald, Kenneth Petro and his wife Brenda, Freda Petro Talbot, George Petro and his wife Patti, Sylvia Petro Tongate and her husband Jacky; her grandson Taylor Boudreaux and his wife Kourtnie; her granddaughter Laila Boudreaux; her aunts, Cathy Petro and Beverly Ackal; her stepbrothers and stepsister, John Rhodes and his wife Yvonne, Glenn Rhodes and his wife Roanna, Robyn Rhodes; her sister-in-law, Paula Richardson and her husband Lannie; and Belle Petro. She leaves nieces and nephews Lindsey Petro Budden, her husband Blake and their daughter Olivia; Robbie Petro Lefevre, her husband Matt and their son Owen; Trevor Kidder, Colby Kidder; Joshua Talbot, his wife Taneeya and their daughter Harper; Michael Talbot and his husband Bryan, Tiffany Leger, Jared Leger; and Kealie Petro. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Petro; her grandparents Oscar and Mary Ashy; her grandparents Joseph and Florida Petro; her brother Greg; her nephew Jason; her aunt Rosemarie Petro Koury; and uncle Eddie Ackal; and her brother-in-law Roger Talbot. Cynthia and her father were quite the team in hosting this enormous close-knit family and the extended family they generously welcomed and hosted. She greeted every guest with sincere joy and hosted with ease. Her numerous cousins were part of every holiday and celebration, as were her many friends. A celebration of life and home-going will be held at First Baptist Church, 1100 Lee Avenue, Lafayette, LA. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019, beginning at noon, with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jacob Aranza officiating. Immediately following the service, guests are invited to join the family for a reception at the church. Personal condolences may be sent to the Frisby family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 23 to July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close