Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Cynthia "Cindy" Leger Manuel, age 57, who passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family and friends. Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mrs. Manuel was a resident of Breaux Bridge for over thirty years. She loved music, dancing, and the outdoors – you could always find her working in her yard on her John Deere tractor, fishing, crabbing, camping, hosting cookouts, and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite saying was, "It's bigger than a bean!" Cindy graduated from Northside High School in 1980 and enjoyed organizing and getting everyone together for their reunions. She is survived by her loving husband, Mitch Manuel; one step-daughter, Michelle Manuel; two step grandsons, Matthew Talbot, II and Evan Michael Broussard; mother, Hilda Abshire Leger; three brothers, Brad Leger and wife, Norma, Carl Leger and wife, Tina, and Billy Leger (Godchild) and wife, Christina; one sister, Dianna Leger Menard; in-laws, Brad and Mary Manuel, Joe and Cheryl Manuel, Rene Manuel and Mark Prather, Phyllis and Gerald Bergeron, Stephanie and Greg Reed, Berna Dean and Dale Bexley, Cathy Hanks, and Henry Menard; nieces, Angelina Leger, Tara Leger Quillin, Lacie Menard (Godchild), Mackenzie Landry, Sarah Leger, and Mattie Leger; and nephews, Carl "Anthony" Leger, Garreth Leger (Godchild), and Joshua Leger. Cindy had seven great nieces and nephews and one other Godchild, Joshua Melancon. Cindy was proceeded in death by Baby Manuel; her father, Bailus Leger, in-laws, Archie and Mildred Manuel; Godchild, Jeremy Menard; and great niece, Kayla Leger. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Cindy may be made to Shriners Hospital by mail: Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

