Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Cynthia Stutes Overfelt, 67, who passed away February 26, 2020 at her residence. Time of the service is pending. Interment will follow in St. Basil Cemetery in Judice, La. Survivors include children, John Hebert of Scott, Jake Overfelt of Duson, and Elizabeth Overfelt of Scott; her mother, Luda Stutes of Judice; one sister, Patsy Stutes Boulanger and her husband Gus; three brothers, Daniel Stutes and his wife Tammera, Randel "Punchie" Stutes, and Sonny Stutes and his wife Ellen; seven grandchildren, Adam Hebert, Amie Hebert, Cade Overfelt, Cooper Overfelt, Karley Overfelt, Pake Richard, and Ty Richard; two godchildren, Josh Boulander and Ann-Marie Stutes; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, J. Y. Stutes, and one brother, Tommy Stutes. Pallbearers will be Jake Overfelt, Josh Boulanger, Pake Richard, Ty Richard, Dwayne Dugas and Sonny Stutes. Honorary pallbearers include John J. Hebert and Cade Overfelt. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am Saturday morning until services. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 am. Special thanks are extended to Hospice of Acadiana, her nurse Jamie Rozas, and CNA Jennifer Livings, who cared and comforted Cynthia during the end of her battle with cancer. Words of condolence may be expressed online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020

