Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalbert Ray Bernard Sr.. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at an 11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Dalbert Ray Bernard Sr., age 83, who passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Duson. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Mark Ledoux, pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Bernard was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, shrimping and crabbing with his family at the camp in Grand Cheniere. Survivors include two sons, Dalbert Ray Bernard Jr. and Thomas "TJ" James Bernard and his companion, Betty, all of Carencro; two daughters, Mona Dronet and her husband, Willie, of Duson and Tina Anthony and her husband, Barry, of Dora, AL; fifteen grandchildren, Robert, Bobby, Gavin, Cortland, Logan, Jansen, Dylan, Nicole, Hannah, Mackynzi, Laila, Raylie, Steven, Logan, Toni, Natalie and Cecil; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Bernard; one grandson, Eric Lane Melancon; his former wife, Elisa Jane Albert Bernard; his parents, Jean Bernard and the former Hilda Kidder; and one sister, Mary Talley and her husband, Calvin. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at an 11:30 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Dalbert Ray Bernard Sr., age 83, who passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his daughter's residence in Duson. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Carencro. The Rev. Mark Ledoux, pastor of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Bernard was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where he was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, shrimping and crabbing with his family at the camp in Grand Cheniere. Survivors include two sons, Dalbert Ray Bernard Jr. and Thomas "TJ" James Bernard and his companion, Betty, all of Carencro; two daughters, Mona Dronet and her husband, Willie, of Duson and Tina Anthony and her husband, Barry, of Dora, AL; fifteen grandchildren, Robert, Bobby, Gavin, Cortland, Logan, Jansen, Dylan, Nicole, Hannah, Mackynzi, Laila, Raylie, Steven, Logan, Toni, Natalie and Cecil; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Bernard; one grandson, Eric Lane Melancon; his former wife, Elisa Jane Albert Bernard; his parents, Jean Bernard and the former Hilda Kidder; and one sister, Mary Talley and her husband, Calvin. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro

4113 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

(337) 896-6366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close