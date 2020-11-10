1/1
Dallas Joseph Courville
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church for Dallas Joseph Courville, age 85, who passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence in Scott after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Courville was a native of Cecilia and a resident of Scott. He was an avid golfer. Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years, Merlene Courville of Scott; two sons, Todd Courville and his partner, Shawn, and Kevin Courville and his wife, LaWanda; four daughters, Lisa Lantier and her husband, Bill, Monica Fontenot and her husband, Paul, Renee' Frawley and her husband, Tim, and Kristy Greneaux and her husband, Chris; nine grandchildren, Paige Lantier, Jason Lantier, Jorie Courville, Zoie Courville, Lance Fontenot, Logan Greneaux, Andre Fontenot, Max Greneaux and Gina Frawley; one great grandchild, Zayne Courville; one brother, Donald Courville and his wife, Glenda; and three sisters, Mildred Martin, Irene Gallagher and Rita White. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clophas Courville and Olive Bodin Courville; one son, David Claude Courville; two brothers, Harry Courville and Jimmy Courville; and one sister, Ernestine Blanchard. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
