A funeral service for Dalton A. "T-Neg" Gary, Sr. will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at David Funeral Home located at 1101 Trotter St. with Fr. Ed Degeyter officiating the services. Entombment will be held at a later date. The family requested visitation be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 3:00 p.m. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia born on February 23, 1943, to Ellis Sr., and Edna Touchet Gary. T-Neg as a younger man loved to go fishing, rabbit hunting, doing Bouchire' and anything outdoor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Dalton A. Gary, Jr. and his wife Sandra of New Iberia, Lisa Ann Gary of Oakdale, Scott James Gary of New Iberia, Chris James Gary and his wife Chantel of Lake Arthur, Stacy Gary and husband Jeremey Crochet of Texas, Casey Gary and companion Hidy of New Iberia, Tracey Gary of New Iberia; siblings, Wilton Gary of Coteau Holmes, Ellis Gary, Jr of New Iberia, Sylvia Segura of New Iberia, Eunice Romero of New Iberia, and seventeen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Dalton was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Sr., and Edna Touchet Gary; children, Macy Gary and Lacy Gary; grandchild, Larry Jude Viator, Jr; brothers, Alton Gary (twin brother), and Michael Boudreaux. Serving as pallbearers are Dalton Gary, Jr., Lisa Gary, Chris James Gary, Stacy Gary, Casey Gary, Louis Gary, and Braydon Girouard. The family of Dalton A." T-Neg" Gary, Sr. would like to express their thanks to Grace Hospice's staff for all the kindness and professionalism. In order to help keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
