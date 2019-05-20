Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dalton Joseph Monceaux. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Dalton Joseph Monceaux, 83, who died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home in Crowley. Fr. Jason Vidrine will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mr. Monceaux dedicated 37 years of his life serving the agricultural industry. He also was an honorary Knights of Columbus member, a past Cub Scout Master, a past volunteer at the Recreation Department where he coached baseball and umpired and was an active Woodman of the World member. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Codrey Hargrave Monceaux of Crowley; one daughter, Arlene Monceaux Wilson and her husband David of Baton Rouge; four sons, James Eric Monceaux and his wife Jackie of Holly Beach, Karl Anthony Monceaux and his wife Carolynne of Welsh, Joseph Wade Monceaux of Sulphur and Christopher Jude Monceaux and his fiancé Laura Marx of Crowley; one brother, Purvis Monceaux and his wife Beverly of Kaplan; fourteen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by her parents, Deusar and Neomie LaPointe Monceaux and one sister, Bertile Hebert. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2019

