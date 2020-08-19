A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Dalton Joseph Romero, 93, will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Randy Courville officiating. Burial will be in the St. Anne Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020, at David Funeral Home Chapel, from 9AM until the time of services. A native and resident of Youngsville, Mr. Romero passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Romero was a World War II U.S. Naval Veteran having served in Panama. His farm and family life meant the world to him, and he loved Cajun Music and the French Culture. He is survived by his son, Jimmy Romero of Lafayette, two daughters, Judy Bergeron (Jimmy) of Arnaudville and Jessica Romero of Youngsville; one sister, Thelma Broussard of Coteau; 10 grandchildren, Courtney, Steven and Ryan Romero, Kevin Bergeron, Cinnamon Touchet, Collin and Shane Robicheaux, Cory and Jason Theriot and Brandy Richard; 11 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Mr. Romero was preceded in death by his wife; Theresa Bourque Romero, 2 daughters; JoAnn Robicheaux and Jenny Theriot, a brother; Raymond Romero, and 2 sisters; Norma Rouly and Dorothy Romero. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
