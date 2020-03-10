Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Dan" Fuselier. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

Private funeral services were held Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Daniel "Dan" Fuselier, 69, who passed away March 1, 2020. Father Mitchell Guidry, pastor of Our Lady Queen of All Saints Church in Ville Platte, conducted the services. Survivors include his wife Theresa Guidry Fuselier of Carencro; daughter Jordana Yvette Watson of Monroe; and two brothers: John E. Fuselier of LaPlace and Dan's twin, Donald J. Fuselier of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents, the former Dorothy Savant and Kirby Fuselier; three sisters: Rosanne "Kim", Yvette Marie, and Wylene Marie Fuselier, all of Mamou; and his in-laws, the former Enora Brown and Leroy Guidry of Church Point. Dan was born in Mamou on May 23, 1950. He was an altar boy at St. Anne's Church in Mamou for six years. He and his wife were married in and lived for many years in New Orleans before calling Carencro home in 1980. Professionally, Dan was a realtor with Van Eaton & Romero for 30 years, and earned his GRI designation. He was a member of the Lafayette Realtors Association and the National Association of Realtors. Pallbearers were John E. Fuselier, Jr., Sean Fuselier, Jonathan Fuselier, Mark Roussel, R.J. Ory, and Glenn Schloeffel.

