Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel G. Richard. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery for Daniel G. Richard, 85, who died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings. Fr. Neil Pettit will be officiating the graveside services. After serving our country honorably in the Army, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, Daniel returned to Crowley to farm, own/operate a trucking business and start a family. He was a very devoted Catholic, prayed the rosary and watched the mass on TV often. He instilled a strong love of faith and guided his family in their Catholic faith. Most of all, Daniel loved spending time with all his family, especially his 2 granddaughters. He enjoyed dancing and social activities with family and friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was an original Charter Member of Knights of Columbus Council 5499 and a 4th Degree member of Msgr. George Mollo Assembly 325. He was also a member of American Legion Post 15, and Crowley Senior Citizens. He is survived by one daughter, Debra R. LeJeune and her husband Dean of Crowley; their daughters, Dorie Anne and Demi Marie both of Youngsville; two sons Danny L. Richard and Wade P. Richard both of Crowley; two sisters Callie R. Dartez of Kaplan, and Deanna R. Spell of Crowley, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Marie Ruby Richard; his parents Nelis and Domatile Bertrand Richard, brother Lawrence J. Richard, and sister, Irene R. Istre. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at the Southwest LA Veterans Home in Jennings, LA, Jennings American Legion Hospital and Acadia General Hospital, Dr. Ray, Dr. Saini, Dr. May, Dr. Rosson and Lamm Family Hospice Care. Special thanks to Father Neil Pettit of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at Private family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery for Daniel G. Richard, 85, who died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jennings. Fr. Neil Pettit will be officiating the graveside services. After serving our country honorably in the Army, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, Daniel returned to Crowley to farm, own/operate a trucking business and start a family. He was a very devoted Catholic, prayed the rosary and watched the mass on TV often. He instilled a strong love of faith and guided his family in their Catholic faith. Most of all, Daniel loved spending time with all his family, especially his 2 granddaughters. He enjoyed dancing and social activities with family and friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was an original Charter Member of Knights of Columbus Council 5499 and a 4th Degree member of Msgr. George Mollo Assembly 325. He was also a member of American Legion Post 15, and Crowley Senior Citizens. He is survived by one daughter, Debra R. LeJeune and her husband Dean of Crowley; their daughters, Dorie Anne and Demi Marie both of Youngsville; two sons Danny L. Richard and Wade P. Richard both of Crowley; two sisters Callie R. Dartez of Kaplan, and Deanna R. Spell of Crowley, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Marie Ruby Richard; his parents Nelis and Domatile Bertrand Richard, brother Lawrence J. Richard, and sister, Irene R. Istre. The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at the Southwest LA Veterans Home in Jennings, LA, Jennings American Legion Hospital and Acadia General Hospital, Dr. Ray, Dr. Saini, Dr. May, Dr. Rosson and Lamm Family Hospice Care. Special thanks to Father Neil Pettit of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close