Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Daniel Ivie McCauley, 65, who passed away on January 11, 2020, in the early morning at his home. Father Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, where Daniel will be laid to rest next to his mother and brother. Mr. McCauley, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of Harry McCauley and the former Joyce Miller. The family moved from Eunice to Lafayette in 1956, where Daniel graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1972. He briefly attended USL before beginning his career in sales in the automotive industry. Daniel loved bass fishing in Ouiska Chitto River and attending car shows. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by family and friends. He is survived by his father, Harry McCauley; twin brother, David McCauley; and brother, Bradford McCauley & wife, Debbie. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Miller McCauley, and brother, Douglas McCauley. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 8:30 AM until time of service. Pallbearers will be David McCauley, Dale Levingston, Bill John, Robert DeRosier, Shawn McCauley, and Dr. Huey McCauley. Personal condolences may be sent to the McCauley family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020

