A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Daniel James Fontenot, 63, who passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Our Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12th from 2:00 pm until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Pastor Brian Johnston, of Morrow, LA, will officiate. Daniel James Fontenot was born August 8, 1957, in Church Point, LA and was a lifelong resident of Acadiana. Daniel remained in Church Point and later opened Fontenot's TV Service. After retirement, Daniel most enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his pet cats, and liked to fish and cook. Family meant everything to Daniel, and he leaves a legacy of love and will be deeply missed. Daniel is survived by his three children, daughters Alicia Fontenot Patout and her husband Justin, of Youngsville and Amelia "Millie" Fontenot Johnston and her husband Bobby, of Eunice and one son, Cade Fontenot and his wife Erin, also of Youngsville; his mother Lorita Sonnier Fontenot, of Church Point; two siblings, his brother Joey Fontenot and his wife Paula, of Church Point and Audrey Hebert and her husband Craig, of Branch; his seven grandchildren, Riley and Addison Patout, Logan, Cloee and Annabelle Johnston and Julie and Alex Fontenot as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Syrus Fontenot and a brother, Troy Fontenot. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hope Hospice for the compassionate care given to Daniel and his family. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
