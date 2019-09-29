Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel James Menard. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Scott , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Daniel James Menard, who at the age of 74 passed away on September 27, 2019. Dan, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Ernest Pete Menard and Elaine Falcon Menard. He is survived by his wife, Judy Richard Menard; two daughters, Katherine Maureen Menard, Kellie Menard Brewer and her husband, Gary, grandchildren; Abigayle Cole Brewer, Jacob Gary Brewer and Daniel James Brewer; two sisters, Linda Menard Bustamante and her husband, Jamie and Jeanne Menard Guidry and her husband, Patrick, and numerous beloved Godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Menard and sister Molly Menard Trahan. Dan grew up in Mire and attended Rayne High School. After serving in the US Navy, Dan was involved in numerous successful businesses and was an entrepreneur at heart. He loved making any deal work and was associated with the automobile industry, real estate development, and banking. Most recently, he served as chairman of the board for St. Martin Bank. Dan loved giving more than receiving and left a positive impact on everyone he met. The only thing he loved more than a good gin game was spending time with his three grandchildren. He laughed at their stories, cried in their happiness and constantly shared his wisdom with them. Dan was always open to new ideas; he valued every opportunity for investment, and constantly honored his word. He was a loving husband, a committed father, a loyal grandfather, and counselor to so many more. Dan was loved by many and will be missed by all. Heaven is rejoicing in his presence, and rest assured, the angels are laughing. There will never be another Dan Menard. Visiting Hours will be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Tuesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Following the services, a celebration of life will be held at Don's Specialty Meats in Scott. All are welcome. Reverend Gary Schexnayder will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services assisted by Deacon Jimmy Davis. Pallbearers will be Jacob Brewer, Daniel Brewer, David Falcon, Scott Menard, Jerry Menard, Nick Klinect, Mark Aubrey Cole, and Joe Bouligny. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carroll Falcon, Charlie Lastovica, Randy Lolley, Don Breaux, Albert Andrepoint, Kenny Phipps, Obie Hulin, Randy Bourque, members of SMB Board of Directors and members of PMPC. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Gene Brierre, Mr. Eric Buller, PA-C and the staff at the JD Moncus Oncology Center at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and all the staff of Hospice of Acadiana; especially, Joeann Harrington and Mary Amos. In lieu of flowers, per Dan's request, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Acadiana at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Daniel James Menard, who at the age of 74 passed away on September 27, 2019. Dan, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Ernest Pete Menard and Elaine Falcon Menard. He is survived by his wife, Judy Richard Menard; two daughters, Katherine Maureen Menard, Kellie Menard Brewer and her husband, Gary, grandchildren; Abigayle Cole Brewer, Jacob Gary Brewer and Daniel James Brewer; two sisters, Linda Menard Bustamante and her husband, Jamie and Jeanne Menard Guidry and her husband, Patrick, and numerous beloved Godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Menard and sister Molly Menard Trahan. Dan grew up in Mire and attended Rayne High School. After serving in the US Navy, Dan was involved in numerous successful businesses and was an entrepreneur at heart. He loved making any deal work and was associated with the automobile industry, real estate development, and banking. Most recently, he served as chairman of the board for St. Martin Bank. Dan loved giving more than receiving and left a positive impact on everyone he met. The only thing he loved more than a good gin game was spending time with his three grandchildren. He laughed at their stories, cried in their happiness and constantly shared his wisdom with them. Dan was always open to new ideas; he valued every opportunity for investment, and constantly honored his word. He was a loving husband, a committed father, a loyal grandfather, and counselor to so many more. Dan was loved by many and will be missed by all. Heaven is rejoicing in his presence, and rest assured, the angels are laughing. There will never be another Dan Menard. Visiting Hours will be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Tuesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. Following the services, a celebration of life will be held at Don's Specialty Meats in Scott. All are welcome. Reverend Gary Schexnayder will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services assisted by Deacon Jimmy Davis. Pallbearers will be Jacob Brewer, Daniel Brewer, David Falcon, Scott Menard, Jerry Menard, Nick Klinect, Mark Aubrey Cole, and Joe Bouligny. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carroll Falcon, Charlie Lastovica, Randy Lolley, Don Breaux, Albert Andrepoint, Kenny Phipps, Obie Hulin, Randy Bourque, members of SMB Board of Directors and members of PMPC. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Gene Brierre, Mr. Eric Buller, PA-C and the staff at the JD Moncus Oncology Center at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and all the staff of Hospice of Acadiana; especially, Joeann Harrington and Mary Amos. In lieu of flowers, per Dan's request, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Hospice of Acadiana at hospiceacadiana.com or mailed to 2600 Johnston Street Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70506 or Lourdes Foundation to benefit the oncology program and JD Moncus Cancer Center. Gifts may be made online at lourdesfoundation.com or mailed to Lourdes Foundation, 4801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Personal condolences may be sent to the Menard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close