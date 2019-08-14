Daniel Joseph Peck died on June 3, 2019, at the Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas, Louisiana. He was 92. A Memorial Service, originally scheduled in mid-July, was postponed due to the arrival of Hurricane Barry. That service has been rescheduled for this Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Visitation at the Cathedral will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Msgr. Keith Joseph DeRouen will officiate. Delhomme Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019