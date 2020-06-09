Funeral services will be held for Daniel "Danny" McDonald Jeffrey, 95, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00PM at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Elder Pastor Norma Jean Luckey officiating. Interment will follow at Loisel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 11:00AM until the time of service. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, "Danny" as he was affectionately known passed away at his home on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mr. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the Army Air Force during World War II. He was and airplane armorer gunner and received the Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Ribbon. Upon returning home, Mr. Jeffrey spent his career as a sugarcane and cattle farmer. In his free time, he enjoyed his daily Sudoku puzzle, playing cards with his stepdaughter, cutting his grass and tending to his Amaryllis, lilies, and other flowers. In his earlier years he liked to fish and shrimp and was an avid woodworker. Danny was a devout Presbyterian. He was a southern gentleman and was always willing to help anyone who asked. Danny had a special bond with his cat Lucy and recent new cat Goldie. Danny was a wonderful man and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his siblings, Robert W. Jeffery Jr., Martha Jeffrey Edwards; stepchildren of his 1st wife, Preston Theriot (Brenda) and Lionel Theriot (Connie) of Baton Rouge, Denise T. Walker of Jeanerette and Daniel Chip Theriot of New Iberia; stepchildren of his 2nd wife, Curtis Mayer Jr. (Susan) of New Iberia, Carl Mayer (Sheryl) of Rayne and Gordon Mayer of Lafayette. He is also survived by a niece, several nephews and numerous step grandchildren and great step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Evelyn Theriot Jeffrey; 2nd wife, Shirley B. Mayer Jeffrey; parents, Robert W. Jeffrey and Martha Jane S. Jeffrey; sister, Sarah Jeffrey; stepchildren, Danelle Goudeau, Rosalie Migues and Rebecca Buteau. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Preston Theriot, Daniel Chip Theriot, Steven Mayer, Happy Buteau, Paul K. Jeffrey and William H. Edwards. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lionel Theriot, Carl Mayer, Curtis Mayer, Gordon Mayer, Edwin D. Edwards, Jeffrey S. Edwards, Robert L Jeffrey and Chris Jeffrey. Special thanks to Nursing Specialties Home Health nurses and caregivers and to Home Instead Senior Care. Also, Appreciation to the Iberia Council on Aging and their staff. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151 is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.