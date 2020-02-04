Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Ray Babineaux. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-942-2638 Visitation 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Bridget Catholic Church Lawtell , LA View Map Committal St. Bridget Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Daniel Ray Babineaux at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell, LA. Reverend Fr. Ted Broussard will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Bridget Church Cemetery. Mr. Babineaux, age 67, a resident of Lawtell, LA passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Daniel was a former local building contractor and was employed in the oil field for many years. He was currently employed with Baywater Drilling as a driller. He was a parishioner of St. Bridget Catholic Church, enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He loved spending time with wife, children, grandchildren and was a true family man. Daniel will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Castille Babineaux of Lawtell, LA; his sons, Dru Babineaux and companion, Valerie Odom of Alexandria, LA; Jared Babineaux and wife, Tiffani of Lawtell, LA; and Caleb Babineaux and wife, Ariel of Broussard, LA; his daughter, Danielle Babineaux Bertrand and husband, Christopher of Plaisance, LA; his brothers, Jimmy Babineaux of Morgan City, LA; and Cary Babineaux of Lawtell, LA; his sisters, Kathy Lanclos and husband, Raymond of Prairie Ronde, LA; and Ivy Dale Soileau of Lawtell, LA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Sydney Babineaux, Carter Babineaux, Abria Babineaux, Jacques Babineaux, Jean Paul Babineaux, Liam Babineaux, Rhett Lassalle, Greyson Babineaux, Joslyn Bertrand and Silas Bertrand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Babineaux and Hassa Chapman Babineaux; and his brother-in-law, Lynn Soileau. Visiting hours will be observed on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM in the Julius J. 