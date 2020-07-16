Memorial Services for Daniel Wyatt Funderburk will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. Those that have been invited to attend the service may visit the family beginning at 2 PM until time of Memorial Services at 4 PM. Daniel Wyatt Funderburk born February 19, 1957 in Alexandria, Louisiana, out of 4 kids to Herman H. and Nina R. Funderburk. After becoming a young adult, he moved to Lafayette, Louisiana where he spent the rest of his humble life. Daniel, 63 years of age, passed away in Broussard surrounded by loved ones as Heaven gained an angel on Monday, July 13, 2020. Danny as a majority of people called him, was known for his good laughs and his abundance of joy he had for people. Growing up, Danny was part of a little league Baseball team in Alexandria, where you could find him running for the ball to strike the other team out. He had a love for music, playing with his brothers, friends and even in the high school band. Throughout his life, you could find Danny playing his electric guitar and drums on his off time. Although, he played one popular song, "Alley Cat" on the piano just to brighten someone's mood. Danny will be remembered most importantly from his good sense of humor. All his life, he knew exactly the right words to say just to have a good laugh wherever you are. This includes even when the roads got rocky whenever he was ill. In his adult life, he became an insurance adjuster with Crawford and Allstate Insurance Company that he served for over 35 years. Danny enjoyed what he did for a living since he loved fixing things and especially, loving cars. He was known for being a hard worker and a passionate person with his hobbies of cars, road trips and finding some good food. With traveling all over the United States as a young one and with working all over South Louisiana, he knew the best places for a good time. Danny also found his love and soulmate with doing what he loved. Putting two people together for 27 years, his beloved wife, Michelle Funderburk has been right by his side till he became an angel. They will always be together no matter what! Daniel Funderburk has preceded to be with his family now including his father, Herman Funderburk, mother Nina, brother Howard, son Samual, and daughter Amanda, when he took off to his next journey of life. He may be left behind but will always be around with his living members of his wife Michelle, sons Jason and Shaun, and his daughter Alexis Funderburk. Through his journey, he became a Christian and got closer to the Lord. When the gates of Heaven opened, he was off to his next journey of life. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Daniel Wyatt Funderburk by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
