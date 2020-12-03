1/1
Danielle Billeaudeau Hollier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held at a later date for Danielle Hollier, age 44, the former Danielle Billeaudeau, who passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her residence in Opelousas. Mrs. Hollier was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas where she worked as a tax preparation assistant. She was baptized at St. Landry Church, confirmed at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, and attended several area churches. Survivors include a son, Brennan Borrello and his father, Peter, of Opelousas; her parents, Charles Gregory Billeaudeau and the former Jeanelle Marie Bergeron of Opelousas; a brother, Derek Billeaudeau of Opelousas; a sister, Dacia Smith and her husband, Brian, of Arnaudville; her paternal grandmother, Marlene Powell of Opelousas; and her nieces and nephew, Brooke Smith, Mackenzie Smith, and Grant Smith. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Lionel Billeaudeau; and her maternal grandparents, Oras Bergeron and Florence Devillier Bergeron. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 407-1907
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved