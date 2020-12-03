Funeral services will be held at a later date for Danielle Hollier, age 44, the former Danielle Billeaudeau, who passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her residence in Opelousas. Mrs. Hollier was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas where she worked as a tax preparation assistant. She was baptized at St. Landry Church, confirmed at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, and attended several area churches. Survivors include a son, Brennan Borrello and his father, Peter, of Opelousas; her parents, Charles Gregory Billeaudeau and the former Jeanelle Marie Bergeron of Opelousas; a brother, Derek Billeaudeau of Opelousas; a sister, Dacia Smith and her husband, Brian, of Arnaudville; her paternal grandmother, Marlene Powell of Opelousas; and her nieces and nephew, Brooke Smith, Mackenzie Smith, and Grant Smith. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Lionel Billeaudeau; and her maternal grandparents, Oras Bergeron and Florence Devillier Bergeron. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
