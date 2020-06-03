Danielle Marie Leger
A Mass of Christian Burial for Danielle Marie Leger, 36, will be private for the family. Public visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9:00AM until noon. Danielle, a native and life resident of Vermilion Parish passed away Tuesday June 2, 2020 in her residence. She was a people person and enjoyed the company of others including her family, friends and music festivals. She was a loving and devoted mother and her children were her world. She is survived by her children, Kaitlynn Choate, Peyton Choate and Taylor Choate, the father of her children, Robie O. Choate, her parents, Carl and Vicky Moneaux Leger, and her sisters, Desiree Leger Meaux and husband Rusty, Devon Leger Richard and husband Joey. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joseph N. and Eunice T. Leger, her maternal grandparents, John and Lola Moneaux and her godfather Tommy Leger. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of the arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

