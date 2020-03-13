Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danielle Pridgen Walker. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Erath 209 East Putnam Street Erath , LA 70533 (337)-937-0405 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Danielle Pridgen Walker, 46, will be at 1:00PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Saturday from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. Danielle, born in Lafayette and a resident of Erath passed away Wednesday March 12, 2020 at her residence. She was a compassionate and caring person with a giving heart. She would help anyone who needed it and never met a stranger. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her husband, Clayton L. Walker Jr., her mother, Jennifer Pridgen, her siblings, Monique Pridgen Primeaux and husband Shane, Blaine Pridgen and wife Jana, Shane Pridgen and wife Brooke, Jamie Pridgen and wife Emily, Jeremy Pridgen and wife Candace, numerous nieces and nephews who she loved as her own, and her fur babies Bryn and Blaze. She is preceded in death by her father James Pridgen Jr., her paternal Grandparents, James Sr. and Pallie Pridgen, her maternal grandparents, Morris and Maudry Frederick, and a niece, Emmie Pridgen. David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements. 209 East Putnam Street Erath, LA 70508 (337) 937-0405 Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020

