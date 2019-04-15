Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Danny Gibson, age 65, who passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence in Carencro with his girls by his side. Mr. Gibson was a native of Michigan and lived most of his life in Louisiana, where he was a resident of Carencro since 1990. He was previously employed with Louisiana Telephone & Security in Hammond, and with Penske Auto for many years. Dan loved to play guitar and he enjoyed building projects. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Colleen "Cici" Wynn Gibson of Carencro; three daughters, Lauren Gibson and her fiancé, Mike Boudreaux, Haley Gibson Mouton and her husband, Dustin, and Alison Gibson, all of Carencro; one brother, Terry Gibson of Michigan; and three sisters, Louise Kreischer, Delaine Bria and Reatha Mayo and her husband, Dale, all of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Gibson and the former Lillie Montgomery; and two brothers, Kenny Gibson and Tony Gibson. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny "Dan" Gibson.
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019