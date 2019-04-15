Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny "Dan" Gibson. View Sign

Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Danny Gibson, age 65, who passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence in Carencro with his girls by his side. Mr. Gibson was a native of Michigan and lived most of his life in Louisiana, where he was a resident of Carencro since 1990. He was previously employed with Louisiana Telephone & Security in Hammond, and with Penske Auto for many years. Dan loved to play guitar and he enjoyed building projects. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Colleen "Cici" Wynn Gibson of Carencro; three daughters, Lauren Gibson and her fiancé, Mike Boudreaux, Haley Gibson Mouton and her husband, Dustin, and Alison Gibson, all of Carencro; one brother, Terry Gibson of Michigan; and three sisters, Louise Kreischer, Delaine Bria and Reatha Mayo and her husband, Dale, all of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Gibson and the former Lillie Montgomery; and two brothers, Kenny Gibson and Tony Gibson. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Danny Gibson, age 65, who passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his residence in Carencro with his girls by his side. Mr. Gibson was a native of Michigan and lived most of his life in Louisiana, where he was a resident of Carencro since 1990. He was previously employed with Louisiana Telephone & Security in Hammond, and with Penske Auto for many years. Dan loved to play guitar and he enjoyed building projects. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Colleen "Cici" Wynn Gibson of Carencro; three daughters, Lauren Gibson and her fiancé, Mike Boudreaux, Haley Gibson Mouton and her husband, Dustin, and Alison Gibson, all of Carencro; one brother, Terry Gibson of Michigan; and three sisters, Louise Kreischer, Delaine Bria and Reatha Mayo and her husband, Dale, all of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Gibson and the former Lillie Montgomery; and two brothers, Kenny Gibson and Tony Gibson. A rosary will be prayed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Thursday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro

4117 N. University Ave.

Carencro , LA 70520

(337) 896-6366 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close