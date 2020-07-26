Danny Ray Williams, August 22, 1971 - July 25, 2020. Funeral services for Danny Ray Williams will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Lafond Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel in Krotz Springs. Reverend Allan Myers will officiate the services. Due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the family asks the public to each person wear a mask, practice social distancing, and please come by for a limited visitation so all others to be able to attend. Visitation will be held in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Krotz Springs on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Danny passed away at the age of 48 on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge from multiple strokes after battling cancer. He was born in West Memphis, Arkansas; lived many years in Krotz Springs; and was currently residing in Jarreau, LA. He was the Class Salutatorian from Port Barre High School in 1989. He was very dedicated to his job as the Southwest Plant Manager at Praxair and loved working with electronics. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being on the water, hunting in the woods, and traveling. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and riding the jet ski with his daughter, Clair. Some of his favorite places to visit were Utila Bay Island, Honduras, Niagara Falls, and Cocodrie, LA. He loved listening to music, making his own sausage and packing meat; shooting guns at the shooting range and reloading shells. His many cherished moments were spending time with his family. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Clair Ann Williams of Addis; two brothers, Michael Williams of Krotz Springs; and Jon Williams and wife, Christy of Krotz Springs; one sister, Gwen Devillier Nohra of Darrow; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Durel H. Williams and Sybil Laurel Bush Sprouse; and his grandparents, Robert Williams and Lovenia Williams; and Isaac Bush and Adeline Bush. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Karen Roberts, the mother of Danny's only child, and special friend of Danny for all of her love, support, and care given to him during this difficult time. Family and Friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.Lafondardoin.com.
