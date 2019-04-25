Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dany Joseph Chauvin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Dany Joseph Chauvin Jr., 86, who died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Greg Chauvin, Pastor of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include one brother, Patrick Chauvin; one sister, Ena Dehart; thirty-eight nieces and nephews; and his caregivers, Al Chauvin and his wife, Charlene and Nathan Griffin and his wife, Dottie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dany Joseph Chauvin Sr. and Noelie Marguerite Dupre Chauvin; two sisters, Dolly Griffin and Patsy Lyons; two brothers, Albert Chauvin Sr. and Neeson Chauvin; and a dear friend, Raymond Smart. Dany Joseph Chauvin Jr. was a native of Henry, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge and Myrtle Beach. He worked his way through college and was a graduate of SLI. He was a educator, teaching for the US Government in Landstuhl, Germany and Minwith Hill, England for a total of four years. Prior to returning to the United States he spent four years traveling in Europe. He returned to Baton Rouge where he worked as an educator until his retirement. Once he retired, he moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and lived for thirty years before returning to Louisiana. Mr. Chauvin was a quiet, kind, generous man who enjoyed traveling and adored spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved to dine out and enjoyed his martinis. He will be dearly missed by all. Pallbearers will be Al Chauvin, Nathan Griffin, Stephan Chauvin, Patrick Davis, Chris Dehart and Jeremie Davis. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Chauvin family to the nurses, staff, and doctors of Hope Healthcare and Hospice, especially Katie McIver (RN) and Julie Babino (CNA). Nancy Solis, his longtime caregiver and his nurses Syvina Demouchet and Robert Coleman of Magnolia Estates for their kindness and compassion during Mr. Chauvin's time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette for Dany Joseph Chauvin Jr., 86, who died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Reverend Greg Chauvin, Pastor of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include one brother, Patrick Chauvin; one sister, Ena Dehart; thirty-eight nieces and nephews; and his caregivers, Al Chauvin and his wife, Charlene and Nathan Griffin and his wife, Dottie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dany Joseph Chauvin Sr. and Noelie Marguerite Dupre Chauvin; two sisters, Dolly Griffin and Patsy Lyons; two brothers, Albert Chauvin Sr. and Neeson Chauvin; and a dear friend, Raymond Smart. Dany Joseph Chauvin Jr. was a native of Henry, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge and Myrtle Beach. He worked his way through college and was a graduate of SLI. He was a educator, teaching for the US Government in Landstuhl, Germany and Minwith Hill, England for a total of four years. Prior to returning to the United States he spent four years traveling in Europe. He returned to Baton Rouge where he worked as an educator until his retirement. Once he retired, he moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and lived for thirty years before returning to Louisiana. Mr. Chauvin was a quiet, kind, generous man who enjoyed traveling and adored spending time with his nieces and nephews. He loved to dine out and enjoyed his martinis. He will be dearly missed by all. Pallbearers will be Al Chauvin, Nathan Griffin, Stephan Chauvin, Patrick Davis, Chris Dehart and Jeremie Davis. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Chauvin family to the nurses, staff, and doctors of Hope Healthcare and Hospice, especially Katie McIver (RN) and Julie Babino (CNA). Nancy Solis, his longtime caregiver and his nurses Syvina Demouchet and Robert Coleman of Magnolia Estates for their kindness and compassion during Mr. Chauvin's time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close