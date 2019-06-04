A Memorial Service for Mrs. Darlene LeBlanc Bourque, 62, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. The family will be gathering at the Vandebilt Hall following the services. A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Bourque died at 11:55PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Darlene enjoyed working on their shrimp boat with Mr. Ray. She also enjoyed cooking and being with family. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ray Allen Bourque, Jr. of Erath; a daughter, Tiffany Bourque of Lafayette; four brothers, Mickel LeBlanc, Marty LeBlanc, Marcus LeBlanc, and Shane LeBlanc; and a sister, Adley LeBlanc. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Olite Gireard LeBlanc; two sons, Damon Bourque and Brody Bourque; and a sister, Sandra Pitre. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 4 to June 8, 2019