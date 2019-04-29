Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darney 'D.O.' Broussard. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Darney "D.O." Broussard, 86, who died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Pelican Pointe in Maurice. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Patricia Broussard; three daughters, Jamie Broussard Simon and her husband, Kerry, Robin Broussard Foreman, and Monica Broussard Carpenter and her husband, Glenn; one son, Todd Broussard and his wife, Tammy; two sisters, Grace Broussard and Beatrice Broussard DeRouen and her husband, Donnie; eight grandchildren, Douglas Chaney, Morgan Bernard, Natalie Boudreaux, Maggie Foreman, Whitney Simon, Lane Simon, Matthew Carpenter and Evan Carpenter; and three great grandchildren, Kylie Chaney, Cooper Bernard and Hudson Bernard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ida Duhon Broussard; and three brothers, Carroll Broussard, Reggie "Bye" Broussard and Emery Broussard. Darney "D.O." Broussard was a native of Maurice, Louisiana and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army National Guard. Darney loved cooking, carpentry, horseback riding, traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he adored. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed french music and was known to many as a practical joker. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Todd Broussard, Kerry Simon, Glenn Carpenter, Christopher Bernard, Michael Boudreaux, Mike DeRouen and Kimp DeRouen. Honorary pallbearers will be Lane Simon, Matthew Carpenter, Evan Carpenter and Jim Brown. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be lead by his granddaughter on Wednesday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Pelican Pointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Home for their kindness and compassion given to Mr. Broussard and his family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Darney "D.O." Broussard, 86, who died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Pelican Pointe in Maurice. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Patricia Broussard; three daughters, Jamie Broussard Simon and her husband, Kerry, Robin Broussard Foreman, and Monica Broussard Carpenter and her husband, Glenn; one son, Todd Broussard and his wife, Tammy; two sisters, Grace Broussard and Beatrice Broussard DeRouen and her husband, Donnie; eight grandchildren, Douglas Chaney, Morgan Bernard, Natalie Boudreaux, Maggie Foreman, Whitney Simon, Lane Simon, Matthew Carpenter and Evan Carpenter; and three great grandchildren, Kylie Chaney, Cooper Bernard and Hudson Bernard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ida Duhon Broussard; and three brothers, Carroll Broussard, Reggie "Bye" Broussard and Emery Broussard. Darney "D.O." Broussard was a native of Maurice, Louisiana and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army National Guard. Darney loved cooking, carpentry, horseback riding, traveling and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he adored. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed french music and was known to many as a practical joker. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be Todd Broussard, Kerry Simon, Glenn Carpenter, Christopher Bernard, Michael Boudreaux, Mike DeRouen and Kimp DeRouen. Honorary pallbearers will be Lane Simon, Matthew Carpenter, Evan Carpenter and Jim Brown. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be lead by his granddaughter on Wednesday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Broussard family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Pelican Pointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Home for their kindness and compassion given to Mr. Broussard and his family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close