Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for David Miller, age 60, who passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ. Mr. Miller was a native of Scott and had been a resident of Carencro for most of his life. He was an avid supporter of Carencro High School, where he graduated in 1977. He was employed as a butcher for 28 years, having worked at Winn Dixie and Piggly Wiggly. He loved spending time with his family and cooking for his loved ones. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Debbie Forestier Miller of Carencro; two daughters, Cassie E. Hebert and husband, Travis, of Duson, Courtney R. Miller of Carencro; his first grandchild on the way, Myriam Faith Hebert; his mother, Mabel Breaux Miller of Scott; three brothers, Ray Miller and wife, Cheryl, of Madisonville, Bill Miller and wife, Jenny, of Breaux Bridge, Richard Miller and wife, Carla, of Duson; one sister, Linda Guilbeau and husband, Ronald, of Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews; and his in-laws, Gerald Forestier and the former Gloria Hebert. He was preceded in death by his father, Irving P. Miller. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Jason Guilbeau, Andrew Miller, Nick Miller, Grayson Stepanek, Freddie Richard and Brayden Baudoin. Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Hebert, Ronnie Guilbeau, Ray Miller, Bill Miller, Richard Miller, Randy Miller, Dennis Stepanek and Darrin Baudoin. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019

