David Charles Barrett, Sr., 84, died on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. He is survived by his Grandson, Cody Grant Barrett and a sister Pearl Sapp. Preceding his death is his beloved wife of 49 years, Elva Suarez Barrett and his son, David Charles Barrett, Jr. Born on August 27, 1934 to William L. and Lydia Jackson Barrett, David Charles Barrett, Sr. was a native of Jena, LA and a resident of Lafayette, LA, he was a retired aircraft mechanic in the helicopter charter industry. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and watching the Saints. David was a private man that allowed his actions to speak louder than his words. He loved his grandson and will be remembered for his kindness. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street., Lafayette, LA, 70506. 337-234-2311
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019