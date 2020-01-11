A Catholic Memorial Service will be held for David Charles Rignault de Chezeuíl on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille at 1:00 PM in the afternoon. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until time of services. David joined his heavenly father on December 29, 2019. Reverend Howard Blessing will officiate. Survivors include his wife Vida Rignault, daughters Lori Anne Parker and Lisette Rignault Henderson, son Kyle Rignault, and seven grandchildren. He joins his eldest daughter, Narda Rignault Martin, two brothers Terry and Dukie, and two grandchildren Reagan and Anderson in eternal life. Born in Port of Spain Trinidad, he traveled most of the globe during his 44 year career with Santa Fe drilling and lived in Nigeria, Libya, Iran, Venezuela, Indonesia, Kuwait, and becoming a proud US citizen in 2010. Dave had a passion for good food, numbers, coin collecting, tennis and golf. He proudly wore his hole-in-one gold ring on every special occasion. Dave was well known for his homemade pepper sauce, enjoying cricket and tennis matches, as well as conservative financial decisions. Everyone ever captivated by his legendary stories, knows that he was worth "one million dollars." View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, 2020