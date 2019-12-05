Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Ashby Jr.. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene for David E. Ashby Jr., 67, who died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 8:22 p.m. at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. David is a graduate of Crowley High School. He enjoyed hunting, played guitar and sang in Southern Lights Gospel Group. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who cherished his time with his grandchildren. Rev. Barry Stephens, Pastor of Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to service time with all visitation at the Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cindy Sarver Ashby of Crowley; one daughter, Allison Ashby of Crowley; one son, Scott David Ashby and his wife Jacy of Crowley; three grandchildren, Joey David Ashby, Sawyer Grace Ashby and Elijah David Ashby; his father, David E. Ashby, Sr. of Crowley; three sisters, Sue Spell and her husband Ricky of Crowley, Evelyn Spaetgens of Abbeville and Frances Eversole of Florida; one brother, Charles Ashby and his wife Cynthia of Crowley. He was preceded in death by his mother, Walterine Faulk Ashby and his stepmother, Opal Benoit Ashby. Pallbearers will be Joey Ashby, Chuck Ashby, Cody Ashby, Casey Ashby, Charles Sarver and Stephen Sarver.

