Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at a 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, for David Paul Comeaux, 54, who died on Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette, with his family at his side. Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Reverend Howard Blessing, Pastor, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Karen Broussard and Carla Beatty and the Giftbearers will be Brenda Comeaux, Michelle Moss and Mary Beth Beatty. Survivors include his beloved wife of 28 years, Cindy Uhall Comeaux; one son, Austin David Comeaux; his parents, James and Gloria Simon Comeaux of New Iberia; one brother, Michael Comeaux and his wife, Brenda, of New Iberia; and two sisters, Karen Broussard and her husband, Jean, of Abbeville and Carla Beatty and her husband, Jonas, of New Roads; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Easton and Pauline Simon, his uncle, Carl Simon, and his paternal grandparents, Ophis and Nedia Comeaux; and one aunt, Mildred Comeaux. A native of New Iberia, Louisiana and resident of Lafayette most of his life, Dave was graduate of the University of Louisiana Lafayette in the Moody College of Business and was a graduate of Vanderbilt University in Higher Education Administration. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Dave was employed by the University of Louisiana Lafayette in the Development Office and was involved in the Planned Giving Program. He had a love for photography and was the owner of Dave Comeaux Photography. He loved his family, grilling and playing golf. He was always involved in his son's sports activities or any other UL sporting event. Dave was a member and Historian of the Krewe of Bonaparte and was a member of the 2013 Royalty. Pallbearers will be Mike Comeaux, Carl Comeaux, Tucker Viator, Chauncey Broussard, Logan Broussard, Ted Uhall, Mike Uhall, Jean Broussard, Jonas Beatty and Jon Cade Beatty. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Tuesday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM Wednesday until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in David Comeaux's name to the University of Louisiana Lafayette. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Comeaux family to Lamm Family Hospice Care, specifically Heather, Marissa, Brittany and Courtney, and to the Doctors and Nurses at M D Anderson Cancer Research Center. 600 E Farrel Rd

Lafayette , LA 70508

(337) 984-2811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019

