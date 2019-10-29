Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David "Tenanun" Thibodeaux. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 7:30 AM - 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel Carencro , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for David "Tenanun" Thibodeaux, age 61, who passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Brother Samuel Fisher of First Apostolic Church of Carencro will officiate at the services, as well as Brian and Edward Charles. Mr. Thibodeaux was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro where he was a member of First Apostolic Church. He was employed with the Lafayette Parish School Board for over fifteen years. Mr. David loved to be with his family and friends. He enjoyed watching wrestling, and he was happily employed for years as both a janitor and as a crossing guard with the Lafayette Parish School Board. A hobby that he loved was fixing lawnmowers, and he was especially fond of praising the Lord. Survivors include one daughter, Makeila Roy; two brothers, Calvin Thibodeaux and his wife, Melissa, and Junius Rideaux and his wife, Gloria; four sisters, Delores Senegal and her husband, Joseph, Theresa Francis and her husband, Lionel, Juanita LeoPaul and her husband, Aaron, and Mary Brown; one blessed sister-in-law, Linette Jeoffrey; and a special nephew who carries his name, Cameron David Thibodeaux, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine Rideaux and the former Mary Louise Broussard; and three brothers, Joseph Thibodeaux, Johnny Thibodeaux and Gene Batiste Broussard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Calvin Thibodeaux, Michael Shelvin, Michael Davis, Lionel Francis and Jimmy Broussard. Honorary pallbearers will be George Alfred, Lionel "Keith" Thibodeaux, Joseph Senegal, Jacoby Charles and Lionel "Richie" Thibodeaux. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019

