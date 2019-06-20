Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David "Scotty" Thomas. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas for Scotty Thomas, age 34, who passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Opelousas General Hospital in Opelousas. The Rev. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Scotty was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. He was currently employed with Marco and was a hard worker, always willing to work no matter the job. He loved spending time with his children and especially enjoyed playing chess with them. Scotty was a loving father, son, brother, and friend to all that knew him. He was everyone's Big Brother and will be deeply missed. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Chris Hargroder Morvant and Steve Morvant, of Opelousas; two sons, Kyle Thomas and Dylan Thomas; one daughter, Valarie Thomas; three brothers, Daniel Thomas of Opelousas, Steven Morvant, II of Youngsville, and Christopher Morvant and his wife, Lisa, of Maurice; two sisters, Olivia Thomas and her wife, Heather Walsh, of Hot Springs, AR, and Jennifer Morvant Stoute and her husband, Johnny, of Shreveport; two aunts, Kim Gautreaux and Kayla Ramoin; one uncle, Kevin Troy Hargroder; his Godmother, Jamie Brinkhaus of Lafayette; his Godfathers, Mark Nelson and Andrew Hargroder, both of Opelousas; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Hargroder; his step-paternal grandmother, Freddie Montaldo; three nephews, Malcolm Thomas, Sy Stoute, and Sage Stoute; one niece, Maeli Stoute; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, David Lloyd Thomas, Jr.; his paternal grandparents, David Lloyd Thomas, Sr. and the former Verval Lejeune; his maternal grandfather, Malcolm Hargroder; and his step-paternal grandfather, Phillip Morvant. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Steven Morvant, Troy Hargroder, Andy Hargroder, John Brinkhaus, Christopher Morvant, Ronnie Pitre, Brandon Marks, and Ross Kidder. Honorary pallbearer will be Daniel Thomas and Channing Pitre. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas for Scotty Thomas, age 34, who passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Opelousas General Hospital in Opelousas. The Rev. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Scotty was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas. He was currently employed with Marco and was a hard worker, always willing to work no matter the job. He loved spending time with his children and especially enjoyed playing chess with them. Scotty was a loving father, son, brother, and friend to all that knew him. He was everyone's Big Brother and will be deeply missed. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Chris Hargroder Morvant and Steve Morvant, of Opelousas; two sons, Kyle Thomas and Dylan Thomas; one daughter, Valarie Thomas; three brothers, Daniel Thomas of Opelousas, Steven Morvant, II of Youngsville, and Christopher Morvant and his wife, Lisa, of Maurice; two sisters, Olivia Thomas and her wife, Heather Walsh, of Hot Springs, AR, and Jennifer Morvant Stoute and her husband, Johnny, of Shreveport; two aunts, Kim Gautreaux and Kayla Ramoin; one uncle, Kevin Troy Hargroder; his Godmother, Jamie Brinkhaus of Lafayette; his Godfathers, Mark Nelson and Andrew Hargroder, both of Opelousas; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Hargroder; his step-paternal grandmother, Freddie Montaldo; three nephews, Malcolm Thomas, Sy Stoute, and Sage Stoute; one niece, Maeli Stoute; and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, David Lloyd Thomas, Jr.; his paternal grandparents, David Lloyd Thomas, Sr. and the former Verval Lejeune; his maternal grandfather, Malcolm Hargroder; and his step-paternal grandfather, Phillip Morvant. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Steven Morvant, Troy Hargroder, Andy Hargroder, John Brinkhaus, Christopher Morvant, Ronnie Pitre, Brandon Marks, and Ross Kidder. Honorary pallbearer will be Daniel Thomas and Channing Pitre. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close