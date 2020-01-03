Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Walker. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for David Walker, 69, who passed away Tuesday, December 31st at his residence in Breaux Bridge. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, January 4th from 10:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Ann Sutton of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City will officiate. David was born September 3, 1950, in Bunkie and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Berwick High School and went on to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette obtaining a Bachelor and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration. A 1976 graduate, David worked at his alma mater in various administrative positions starting in 1978. He served almost two years as the school's interim director of athletics, was appointed to a full-time position in July of 2007 and retired in January of 2011. David was an extremely talented administrator and has provided the University with decades of effective and loyal service. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid golfer in his spare time. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family and friends. David is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia Sutton Walker of Breaux Bridge; his daughter, Ginny Rebecca Walker; a brother, Jerry Walker of New Iberia and numerous dear nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Anna Burke Walker; a sister, Delores Clark and a brother, Roy Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Foundation, online at A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for David Walker, 69, who passed away Tuesday, December 31st at his residence in Breaux Bridge. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, January 4th from 10:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Ann Sutton of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church in Morgan City will officiate. David was born September 3, 1950, in Bunkie and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Berwick High School and went on to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette obtaining a Bachelor and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration. A 1976 graduate, David worked at his alma mater in various administrative positions starting in 1978. He served almost two years as the school's interim director of athletics, was appointed to a full-time position in July of 2007 and retired in January of 2011. David was an extremely talented administrator and has provided the University with decades of effective and loyal service. He enjoyed hunting and was an avid golfer in his spare time. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family and friends. David is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia Sutton Walker of Breaux Bridge; his daughter, Ginny Rebecca Walker; a brother, Jerry Walker of New Iberia and numerous dear nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Anna Burke Walker; a sister, Delores Clark and a brother, Roy Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Foundation, online at www.ipffoundation.org or to , by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, by phone at 1-800-873-6983 or online at www.stjude.org. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.