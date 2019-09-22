Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wayne Fruge'. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Broadmoor Boulevard in Lafayette, Louisiana for David Wayne Fruge', 72, who passed away on August 26, 2019 in Altoona, Pennsylvannia from complications associated with Parkinson's Disease. The family requests that visitation be observed at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will take place in a private service at a later date. David was born and raised in Crowley, LA, the son of Daniel Joseph Fruge' and Yvonne Marie Sigur Fruge'. He was a 1964 graduate of St. Michael High School, where he was awarded All State honors in football. David earned his Batchelor of Science degree in Zoology from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now ULL) in Lafayette. While at USL, he became a member of Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. He earned his Masters degree in Icthiology from Northeastern Louisiana University (now ULM) in Monroe. David had a 33 year career with the US Fish & Wildlife Service, eventually serving as Field Supervisor at the Lafayette Ecological Services Feld Office. He retired from the USF&W Service in 2003. David then joined the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources as Director of the Coastal Management Division, retiring in 2013. During his career, David headed up the then newly-formed Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Program, and, was named Conservationist of the Year by the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. David Fruge' was the oldest of five children. He was also the first grandchild and formed an unbreakable bond with his Paw Paw, Daniel H. Fruge', joining him on countless trips to his camp at Lake Authur and to his rice farm near Shelby, Mississippi. While in college, David met Debbie, the girl who would steal his heart and become his wife and the mother of their only child, Brian. David treasured his extended family and took great joy in being with them whenever possible. He was so very proud of his son's achievements in the the culinary arts field. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish with family and friends until his illness made that impossible. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah Kneidinger Fruge', his three brothers Richard D. Fruge' (Christine), Michael A. Fruge' (Donna), Philip A. Fruge' (Kay), and, his sister Leah Denise Fruge' Mire (Michael). 