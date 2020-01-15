Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wayne Tanner. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Send Flowers Obituary

David Wayne Tanner, longtime resident of Carencro, LA passed away January 10, 2020 in Lafayette, LA due to complications after major heart surgery October 1, 2019. Mr. Dave (Poppie, Pops, Big Dave, Big Daddy or Tanner), was born July 8, 1947 in Etowah County, AL to the late Laura Alma Baker and Charles Willard Tanner. He was the father of Tiffany (J. Lee) Scott, Southside, AL and stepfather to Jon B. McComber of Spring, TX; and Poppie or Pops to grandsons J. Bradley and E. Brayden Scott of Southside, AL and step-grandson J. Michael Hurley of Spring, TX. Mr. Dave was the proud brother of Donnie R. Tanner of Gadsden, AL, but mourned siblings Jeffery C. Tanner and Tammy Bryan. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his very special four-legged son "Lil Bubba". Mr. Dave attended Alma Hinson Jr. High and graduated from Etowah High School in Attalla, AL, where he avidly participated in football (QB) and basketball. He was active in numerous clubs and other extracurricular activities. A veteran, he served proudly in the U.S. Army and participated "Boots on the Ground" during 1968-1969 in Vietnam. He attended the University of Alabama and was an avid Crimson Tide supporter, returning to Tuscaloosa often to witness the "Tide Roll". Mr. Dave spent approximately fifteen years in the Houston area in the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industry, moving to the Lafayette area in 1993 to manage a parts distributor. In 2004 he founded D E K of ACADIANA, LLC, a manufactured housing parts and service company in Carencro, LA. Due to illness, the business closed in November 2019. Mr. Dave married his life partner and wife Elaine K. (Herman) McComber in April of 1996, making Carencro home at that time. He was previously a JC Member, worked as a committee member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, supported the TEXAS RV Association, and served on the board of the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Association. Mr. Tanner loved his family and friends from Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, and Michigan. Friendly, he went above and beyond for everyone he cared about and was always waiting with an outreached hand or open arms for a hug. He never met a stranger and would have given the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it, numerous times helping the homeless, or those needing temporary assistance or funds to get back home. He supported many causes, but his favorite was youth, always generously assisting CAYSI and other local teams as well as his grandson's athletic associations. A member of St. Peters in Carencro, Mr. Dave's Family would be pleased to welcome you at Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507 on Saturday January 18, 2020. Visiting hours will be observed between 9:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am. Serving as honorary pallbearers are David Anderson, Charles Ardoin, Ju'Juan Franklin, Dean Gautreaux, Ron Hunt, Lester Moore, Don Turner, and Robert Underwood. Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to the World War II Museum, Freedom Service Dogs of America, or The Salvation Army. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; (337) 706-8941 is in charge of arrangements. David Wayne Tanner, longtime resident of Carencro, LA passed away January 10, 2020 in Lafayette, LA due to complications after major heart surgery October 1, 2019. Mr. Dave (Poppie, Pops, Big Dave, Big Daddy or Tanner), was born July 8, 1947 in Etowah County, AL to the late Laura Alma Baker and Charles Willard Tanner. He was the father of Tiffany (J. Lee) Scott, Southside, AL and stepfather to Jon B. McComber of Spring, TX; and Poppie or Pops to grandsons J. Bradley and E. Brayden Scott of Southside, AL and step-grandson J. Michael Hurley of Spring, TX. Mr. Dave was the proud brother of Donnie R. Tanner of Gadsden, AL, but mourned siblings Jeffery C. Tanner and Tammy Bryan. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and his very special four-legged son "Lil Bubba". Mr. Dave attended Alma Hinson Jr. High and graduated from Etowah High School in Attalla, AL, where he avidly participated in football (QB) and basketball. He was active in numerous clubs and other extracurricular activities. A veteran, he served proudly in the U.S. Army and participated "Boots on the Ground" during 1968-1969 in Vietnam. He attended the University of Alabama and was an avid Crimson Tide supporter, returning to Tuscaloosa often to witness the "Tide Roll". Mr. Dave spent approximately fifteen years in the Houston area in the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industry, moving to the Lafayette area in 1993 to manage a parts distributor. In 2004 he founded D E K of ACADIANA, LLC, a manufactured housing parts and service company in Carencro, LA. Due to illness, the business closed in November 2019. Mr. Dave married his life partner and wife Elaine K. (Herman) McComber in April of 1996, making Carencro home at that time. He was previously a JC Member, worked as a committee member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, supported the TEXAS RV Association, and served on the board of the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Association. Mr. Tanner loved his family and friends from Alabama, Texas, Louisiana, and Michigan. Friendly, he went above and beyond for everyone he cared about and was always waiting with an outreached hand or open arms for a hug. He never met a stranger and would have given the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it, numerous times helping the homeless, or those needing temporary assistance or funds to get back home. He supported many causes, but his favorite was youth, always generously assisting CAYSI and other local teams as well as his grandson's athletic associations. A member of St. Peters in Carencro, Mr. Dave's Family would be pleased to welcome you at Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507 on Saturday January 18, 2020. Visiting hours will be observed between 9:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am. Serving as honorary pallbearers are David Anderson, Charles Ardoin, Ju'Juan Franklin, Dean Gautreaux, Ron Hunt, Lester Moore, Don Turner, and Robert Underwood. Memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to the World War II Museum, Freedom Service Dogs of America, or The Salvation Army. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; (337) 706-8941 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close