Memorial Services for Davington "David" Guidry, 76, will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at David Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Ronsonet officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of memorial services. He was a native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of New Iberia. David was a welder in the oil field industry until his retirement. His favorite pastimes were enjoying hunting, fishing and spending time with his child and grandchildren. He was a loving son, father and brother. He is survived by his son, Cori Guidry and wife Ashley of New Iberia; two brothers, Sherwood Joseph Guillotte of New Iberia and Gil Lewis Monte Guillotte and wife Shirley of Scott; sister, Mona Bayard and husband Chris of St. Martinville; eight grandchildren, Toby Kearn, Cori Guidry, Jr., Shaina Guidry, Casey Guidry, Courtney Guidry, Kaney Guidry, Laya Guidry and Liam Guidry; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Roy Guidry; mother, Gladys Frederick Guillotte; Raymond Guillotte, his step-father who raised him; two brothers, Louis Burt Guidry and Dallas Marceaux; sister, Leanna Galaspy. The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Ben Proctor who took such good care of him.

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

Funeral Home David Funeral Home

