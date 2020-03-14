Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Davis Louis "Pete" Boudreaux. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Davis Louis "Pete" Boudreaux, 85, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert to serve as the Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm, and resume on Tuesday at 8:00 am until the time of service. A rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Monday evening at 7:00 pm by the Men's Rosary Group. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, "Pete" passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Iberia Medical Center. Pete enjoyed hunting and fishing, going to the casino and horse races, and loved tending to his vegetable garden. He was an animal lover and enjoyed his little dog Izzy and his cat Blackie. His greatest love was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his companion of 18 years, Elaine Boudreaux of Jeanerette; children, Suzy Ahart and husband Alan of Point Clear, AL, Cindy Borel and husband Kenneth of Lydia, Helen Landry and husband Randy of Lydia, David Boudreaux and wife Angela of Lydia; grandchildren, Teirzia LeBlanc and husband Scott of New Iberia, Sasha Ahart and fiancé Cy Breaux of Baton Rouge, Reva LeBlanc and husband Korie Sr. of Loreauville, Megan Fouquier and husband Justin of New Iberia, Heather Olander of Lydia, Amber Borel and fiancé Jessie Derouen of Lydia, Celeste Trosclair of Jeanerette, Derek Trosclair of Jeanerette; great grandchildren, Skyler LeBlanc, Julie LeBlanc, Ashton LeBlanc, Korie LeBlanc Jr., Wyatt Fouquier, Amelie Fouquier, Colson Ahart and Lincoln Derouen; siblings, Stanley Boudreaux and wife Emma of Lydia, Rita Boudreaux Judice and husband Danny of Loreauville and Mary Ann Boudreaux of Jeanerette; and Victoria Wilkins and her two children, who he considered a daughter and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Broussard Boudreaux; daughter, Ann Delcambre, parents, Oleus and Alita Boudreaux; siblings, Larry Boudreaux, Johnny Boudreaux, Raymond Boudreaux, Anna Mae Gachassin, Mable Dubois; nephews, Joseph Horton Jr., Larry Boudreaux; and niece, Michelle Boudreaux. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Teirzia LeBlanc, Sasha Ahart, Reva LeBlanc, Megan Fouquier, Heather Olander and Amber Borel. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Fouquier, Ashton LeBlanc, Danny Judice, Donald Gachassin, David Boudreaux, Scott LeBlanc, Korie LeBlanc Sr. and Skyler LeBlanc. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff of Fresenius Kidney Care of New Iberia and the 4th Floor nurses of Iberia Medical Center for the care and compassion given to Pete. 