Dawn Michele Bryson Martin, 49, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Dawn was born August 7, 1970, in Princeton, Illinois and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She was very proud of raising her two sons and felt blessed. Dawn was a passionate photographer and in her spare time could be found watching the wonderful things in life that surrounded her and capturing them on camera. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Dawn will be deeply missed by those in her family, relatives and friends. Dawn is survived by her beloved husband of 28 years, Pete Sylvester Martin, of Lafayette; her two sons, Justin Martin and his wife Rachel and Sean Martin, all of Lafayette; her mother, Florence Wylodine Ferguson Bryson, of Pontoon Beach, IL; her three sisters, Susan, Kathy and Jackie; her twin brother, John; her two granddaughters, the apple of her eyes, Taylor and Hannah Martin; and numerous dear nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Lee Bryson, Sr., and her brother, Earl Lee Bryson, Jr. The family would like to express thanks to those who have faithfully kept them in their prayers for the support given during this part of life's journey. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019

