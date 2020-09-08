Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Dawn Chapman Webb, 64, who died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her loving husband, Harry Webb of Lafayette; daughter, Tiffany Webb of Lafayette; son, Brady Webb of Lafayette; brother, Derek Chapman and his wife, Vikki of Lafayette and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Louis Chapman and Eunice Courville Chapman; father-in-law, Howard Webb and mother-in-law, Ester Delcambre Webb. Dawn was a loving mother, wife and best friend to all. She battled with M.S. since 1982 but never lost her love for her children and family. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 PM until time of services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Webb's name to National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891 https://www.nationalmssociety.org/
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Webb family to Dr. Erwin with Neuro Center of Baton Rouge, Dr. Anna Malesky, Dr. Marie Pace and Hospice of Acadiana for all the love they provided in her time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
