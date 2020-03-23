Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dean J. LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Private Service will be held for the immediate family of Dean J. LeBlanc, 63, who passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center. Graveside service was conducted on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Deacon Wade Broussard officiated the service. Dean J. LeBlanc, a lifelong resident of New Iberia, was born on January 19, 1957, to the late Percy Joseph and Barbara Nell Latiolais LeBlanc in Arnaudville. He was a lover of Western Novels by Zan Gray. He had a hobby of gunsmithing which he truly enjoyed doing. He loved his family and spending time with them but he had a great fondness for his 3 cats. He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Broussard and husband Alex of Broussard; sisters; Phyllis Dupuis and husband Keith of Breaux Bridge, Debbie Bayard and husband Richard of St. Martinville and brother, Neil LeBlanc and wife Melissa of New Iberia. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; late Percy Joseph and Barbara Nell Latiolais LeBlanc. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations to help defray the cost of the funeral service.

