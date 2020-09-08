A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 Noon in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, Louisiana for Deanna Domingue Guidry Breaux, age 81, who passed away Sunday afternoon, September 6, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville. Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Maurice, will conduct the funeral services. She will be lovingly remembered by her 8 children: Guy Guidry (Carolyn), Billy "Tiger" Guidry (Liz), Vange Guidry, Lisa Vidrine (Ronald), Monique Guidry, Kyle Guidry (Jennifer), Jon Guidry (Melissa), and Danielle Courville (Ward); 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Lana Rogers and Katrina Sporer (David); numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Camille Adcock. Deanna was born November 3, 1938 to the late Oleus and Vivian Domingue. She was preceded in death by her husband, Logan P. Breaux; brothers, Donald and Neal Domingue; sister, Eileen "Boogie" Domingue; sister-in-law, Nelma Domingue; and her former husband and father to her children, Billy J. Guidry. If you even met her just once, you knew her and you loved her. She was witty and confident, tough but loving. She was a strong, independent and vastly educated woman. She found strength in her catholic faith. She had a big personality and contagious smile that could fill any room. She dedicated her life to serving her beloved family, friends, and surrounding community. Deanna was a den mom in cub scouts and boy scouts, a judge for Louisiana state boxing, a coordinator for her local Christmas Carol food drive, and offered her services as a public notary. Following in her mother's footsteps, she was the unofficial family seamstress. She took pride in the 35+ years she volunteered as a lead organizer for the local Senior Olympics. She worked as a paralegal in the Lafayette and Abbeville area until her retirement. Her traditional Sunday lunches and sweet ice tea were sure to please anyone. The memories made around her cooking are priceless and will be cherished always. She is the definition of unconditional love, accepting and loving of all. She will be dearly missed by many. Pallbearers will be T.J. Hargrave, Jeremy Guidry, Guy Guidry Jr., Henri Boudreaux, Chad Guidry, Adrian Courville, Adam Courville, and Adam Vidrine Honorary Pallbearers will be Guy Guidry, Billy "Tiger" Guidry, Kyle Guidry, Jon Guidry, Ward Courville, Ronald Vidrine, and Nick Malbrough. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Friday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home led by Mrs. Dot Derouen and the 1956 Class of Scott High School. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Deanna Breaux's name to the Miles Perret Cancer Services. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Breaux family to Dr. Earl Peter Park and his staff and to Dr. Perri Prellop and her staff for their compassionate care and support. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
